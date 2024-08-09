Fogging Initiatives Underway in Hamilton and Port Elizabeth

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wishes to advise the general public that as part of its mosquito control programme for the adult Aedes aegypti mosquito, the Insect Vector Control Unit will be conducting fogging operations in the following areas commencing at 4:30 pm.

Thursday 9th August, 2024 – Hamilton and Port Elizabeth.

Friday 10th August, 2024 – Friendship Bay, Lower Bay, Union Level & Union Vale.

Please take note of the following: