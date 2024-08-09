CARPHA Launches Pandemic Fund Project to Combat Infectious Diseases

CARPHA Hosts Inaugural Regional Stakeholder Workshop for Pandemic Preparedness and Response

The Caribbean region is especially vulnerable to the rapid transboundary spread of disease and has experienced numerous infectious disease outbreaks, including COVID-19, Cholera, HIV, Dengue, Chikungunya, Zika, Norovirus, SARS, H1N1, which have had profound human, economic, and social impacts. The rapid transmission of COVID-19 to all Caribbean islands within a short period, further emphasises the vulnerability of the entire region to spread of infectious diseases. Consequently, pandemic prevention, preparedness and response (PPR) needs to be improved at national and regional levels

In this regard, the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) is executing the Pandemic Fund Project from 2024 to 2026 with the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) is the Implementing Entity. As the Project “Reducing the Public Health Impact of Pandemics in the Caribbean through Prevention, Preparedness, and Response” begins to fully implement,, it is imperative that countries and partners gain a better understanding of the project and how it fits into CARPHA’s overall work of improving PPR and regional health security.

Consequently, from August 5 – 7, 2024, CARPHA convened the first Regional Stakeholder Consultation Workshop on the Pandemic Fund Project at the Hilton Trinidad Hotel and Conference Centre. The three-day Workshop provided an opportunity for Chief Medical Officers, National Epidemiologists and Laboratory Directors of 22 CARPHA Member States (CMS), together with regional agencies and International Development Partners to gain a better understanding of the project and how it fits into CARPHA’s overall work of improving PPR and Regional Health Security.

The objectives of the workshop were to update CMS and partners on the CARPHA strategic work and the Pandemic Fund Project; and to update and discuss the Project’s execution plan, outcomes, outputs and impact at regional and country levels. Additionally, the workshop will discuss collaboration, partnerships and data sharing agreements.

Dr. Mark Sami, Director, Corporate Services, CARPHA, and Chair of the Opening Ceremony, in his welcome remarks stated “Your presence is a testament to the importance of this initiative and the collaborative spirit that drives our collective efforts. The past few years have underscored the critical need for robust mechanisms to respond to global health crises and the Pandemic Fund Project is a pivotal step in addressing this need, aimed at enhancing our preparedness and response capacities for future pandemics. As we embark on this consultation, let us remember that our ultimate goal is to build a resilient and health-secure future for all. By working together, we can not only address the immediate threats of pandemics but also strengthens our global health infrastructure for generations to come.”

The opening ceremony also featured a keynote address from Mr. Terrence Deyalsingh, Honourable Minister of Health, Trinidad and Tobago, who stated “Gaps in health systems both nationally and regionally must be reduced to address global public health threats which we know are almost certain to occur. Through this regional Pandemic fund project, the region is in safe hands. I wish to congratulate CARPHA and the IDB on the start of this innovative project that will change how we respond to public threats in the Caribbean in a few years. Thank you for advocating on behalf of the people of the Caribbean for improved innovative and sustainable measures and mechanisms for improving public health systems, especially during times of outbreaks across the Region.”

Mr. Cassanni Laville, Chairperson of CARPHA’s Executive Board and the Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD), and Honourable Minister of Health, Wellness and Social Services, Dominica, remarked that “This regional stakeholder workshop is a prime example towards regional integration with the participation of all Member States, CARICOM and regional and international agencies. The relevance of the Pandemic Fund, pandemic preparedness, prevention and response has never been more crucial, and collectively, Member States can understand and must support CARPHA’s project goal to reduce the public health impact of pandemics in the Caribbean. We must continue to build up the lessons learnt and be better prepared for the next public health crisis, which may be right around the corner.

Ms. Alison Drayton, Assistant Secretary General, CARICOM stated “Our region cannot afford to endure the repercussions in education and healthcare, the economic impacts such as job losses and business closures, the profound effects on mental health due to necessary pandemic-related adaptations, the log-term health effects of diseases and the overall detrimental impact on our economics that would arise from another pandemic,” She added “The Pandemic Fund Project, therefore holds immense significance in safeguarding the health and well-being of our community and prudent management of these resources will be critical as we pledge to uphold transparent and accountable practices to maximise their impact on public health.

Dr. Lisa Indar, Ad Interim Executive Director, and Project Director of the Pandemic Fund, CARPHA, stated “The Pandemic Fund Project will change the way how the Caribbean responses to pandemics, epidemics, outbreaks. It will lend crucial impetus to PPR activities that has started at CARPHA, and will result in robust, regional, integrated surveillance and early warning and response systems and enhanced laboratory and workforce capacities, supported by regional coordination and partnerships, all critical for effective PPR in the Caribbean. Collectively, these would enable the Caribbean region and countries to be better equipped and prepared for and prevent future disease threats/outbreaks and possible pandemics.”

Ms. Carina Cockburn, IDB Country Representative for Trinidad and Tobago, noted “Today marks an important step towards enhancing our region’s resilience against the impacts of pandemics. With the implementation of this project, the Caribbean will be one of the first regions to benefit from the support of the Pandemic Fund and this stakeholder consultation workshop is a critical requirement for moving forward on this project in a collaborative way.”

Dr. Priya Basu, Executive Head of the Pandemic Fund at the World Bank said “The Pandemic Fund is excited to support this landmark project. The project’s focus on strengthening surveillance and early warning, laboratory systems and workforce capacity is vital to building pandemic resilience in the Caribbean. Together, through initiatives like this project for the Caribbean, we are laying the groundwork for a safer, healthier future. I am confident that with the continued dedication of all partners involved, this project will achieve its goals to strengthen regional and global health security.”

Following the close of sessions on Wednesday 7 August, the first in-person meeting of the Pandemic Fund Steering Committee meeting took place. The committee sought to review the project’s progress to date; and discuss mechanisms for monitoring and supporting project implementation activities and coordination among CMS and stakeholders. The Committee also discussed mechanisms for achieving regular flow of good quality data between CMS and agencies, and CARPHA.