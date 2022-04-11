Fogging Schedule for April 11th – 14th 2022

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wishes to advise the general public that as part of the its mosquito control programme for the adult Aedes aegypti mosquito, the Insect Vector Control Unit will be conducting fogging operations in the following areas commencing at 5:00 pm daily on the island of St. Vincent.
Monday, 11th April 2022 – Prospect, Bottom Questelles, Old Sandy Bay, Sans Souci, & Coull’s Hill
Tuesday, 12th April 2022 – Prospect, Bottom Questelles, New Sandy Bay, Mount Greenan & Cumberland
Wednesday, 13th April 2022 – Ratho Mill, Top Questelles, New Sandy Bay, Mount Greenan & Spring Village
Thursday, 14th April 2022 – Ratho Mill, Top Questelles, Noel, London, Yambou, Gordon Yard & Belmont
Please take note of the following:
- Home and business owners in the named areas are reminded to keep their windows and doors open to allow the fog to take effect.
- Motorists are kindly asked to take caution.
- Persons who are suffering from any respiratory illnesses are kindly asked to take the necessary precautionary measures.
- Residents are also encouraged to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in their yard and to protect themselves from mosquito bites during the day.
- Members of the public are reminded that the completion of the scheduled fogging activities may be affected by events beyond the control of the Unit. In such circumstances, the Unit will return to the scheduled communities as soon as possible.