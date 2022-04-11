Fogging Schedule for April 11th – 14th 2022

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wishes to advise the general public that as part of the its mosquito control programme for the adult Aedes aegypti mosquito, the Insect Vector Control Unit will be conducting fogging operations in the following areas commencing at 5:00 pm daily on the island of St. Vincent.

Monday, 11th April 2022 – Prospect, Bottom Questelles, Old Sandy Bay, Sans Souci, & Coull’s Hill

Tuesday, 12th April 2022 – Prospect, Bottom Questelles, New Sandy Bay, Mount Greenan & Cumberland

Wednesday, 13th April 2022 – Ratho Mill, Top Questelles, New Sandy Bay, Mount Greenan & Spring Village

Thursday, 14th April 2022 – Ratho Mill, Top Questelles, Noel, London, Yambou, Gordon Yard & Belmont

Please take note of the following:

Home and business owners in the named areas are reminded to keep their windows and doors open to allow the fog to take effect.

Motorists are kindly asked to take caution.