Food handlers’ sessions to be held at Kingstown vegetable market

The Public Health Department within the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment will be conducting Food Handlers’ Sessions on the Patio of the Kingstown Vegetable Market, 9:00 am to 3:00 pm daily:

Tuesday 17th June 2025

Wednesday 18th June 2025

Thursday 19th June 2025

Tuesday 24th June 2025

Wednesday 25th June 2025

Thursday 26th June 2025

This training is undertaken to register and certify food handlers desirous of selling food during the Carnival season and all other food handlers who need to be certified.

Please note that failure to obtain a Food Handler’s Certificate is a breach of the Public Health Act, 1977, and is guilty of an offence.

Please make a special effort to attend any one of these training sessions and to be on time.