Hosni Chandler, a 25-year-old Vincentian footballer with no medical history, requires financial assistance to undergo cardiac catheterization in Cuba.

Chandler, who has no medical history, has had an abnormal fast heartbeat after playing football for the past 5 months, and it has persisted.

Accompanying the irregular heartbeat was a chest pain radiating to the left shoulder.

Chandler sought medical aid at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, and the findings were:

“Severe Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, Recurrent Pulmonary Embolism, Deep Vein Thrombosis, and Comprehensive Left Ventricular Function”.

The 25-year-old was then admitted to the male medical ward and placed on oxygen therapy.

Doctors have recommended that he immediately undergo cardiac catheterization in Cuba; the procedure would incur a cost of $26,487.00.

Family and friends say any assistance rendered would be greatly appreciated. Contact can be made at (784) 434-2551. Moneys can also be deposited to account number #7104712 at BOSVG or cheques can be written directly to Pastures United F.C.

Cardiac Catheterization: Cardiac catheterization (kath-uh-tur-ih-ZAY-shun) is a procedure in which a thin, flexible tube (catheter) is guided through a blood vessel to the heart to diagnose or treat certain heart conditions, such as clogged arteries or irregular heartbeats.