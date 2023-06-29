Forecast calls for rainy weekend as new Tropical wave approaches SVG

Across St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), skies are fair to partly cloudy and varying concentrations of Saharan dust haze may be noticeable.

The next tropical wave is expected to move closer to the islands by Friday night, increasing the chances for showers across SVG.

Cloudy skies and moderate/heavy showers with thunderstorm activity are likely during

Saturday. Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be alert.

Moderate to fresh (20 – 35km/h) east south-easterly winds could temporarily turn north-east during Friday afternoon. Increased wind speeds (30 – 40 km/h) are expected Friday night and during Saturday.

Marine conditions are slight to moderate ranging 1.0m to 2.0m/ 3.0ft to 6.5ft. A temporary rise in sea swells (up to 2.5m/ 8ft) can be expected during Saturday on eastern coasts.

Small craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution.

Source : Met Office