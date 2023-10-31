Foreign investment projects to inject over $2 billion into St Lucia’s economy

Global brands and investment firms choose Saint Lucia to grow and expand their operations. Since June 2021, the Government of Saint Lucia, led by Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, finalized several investment agreements.
Eight (8) international companies are bringing their capital to Saint Lucia to finance various development projects:
Global Ports Holdings Cruise Port Development
Marriott Hotel
Dreams & Zoetry
Sandals La Toc (Expansion/Upgrade)
Hyatt Hotel
Cabot Residences
Secrets Resort and Spa Saint Lucia
Cas-en-Bas Beach Resort
Saint Lucian labourers, workers and service providers, like contractors, financial institutions and law firms, stand to benefit directly from the immediate economic impact of each construction project.
Construction for some of these development projects commenced in 2023. More projects will break ground and get underway in 2024. Collectively, more than $2 billion will be injected into the Saint Lucian economy in the near to mid-term.