Foreign investment projects to inject over $2 billion into St Lucia’s economy

Global brands and investment firms choose Saint Lucia to grow and expand their operations. Since June 2021, the Government of Saint Lucia, led by Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, finalized several investment agreements.

Eight (8) international companies are bringing their capital to Saint Lucia to finance various development projects:

Global Ports Holdings Cruise Port Development

Marriott Hotel

Dreams & Zoetry

Sandals La Toc (Expansion/Upgrade)

Hyatt Hotel

Cabot Residences

Secrets Resort and Spa Saint Lucia

Cas-en-Bas Beach Resort

Saint Lucian labourers, workers and service providers, like contractors, financial institutions and law firms, stand to benefit directly from the immediate economic impact of each construction project.

Construction for some of these development projects commenced in 2023. More projects will break ground and get underway in 2024. Collectively, more than $2 billion will be injected into the Saint Lucian economy in the near to mid-term.