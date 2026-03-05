Foreign legal teams convene for SVG election cases

Ex Trinidad PM Among Lawyers for St Vincent Election Cases

A legal proceddings in St. Vincent and the Grenadines regarding the eligibility of two government officials to hold their parliamentary seats begins today.

Members of the Unity Labour Party are challenging the election of Prime Minister Godwin Friday and Minister Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, alleging that their dual citizenship with Canada disqualifies them from office.

To address these high-profile cases, a distinguished group of international lawyers, including a former Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, has been recruited to join the local bar.

While the opposition claims these candidates were improperly nominated, the defendants argue that the national constitution permits their dual status.

These proceedings involve several foreign legal experts who will represent both the challengers and the government representatives during the upcoming court sessions.

The outcome of these hearings is critical, as the New Democratic Party recently secured a dominant victory by winning nearly every seat in the legislature.