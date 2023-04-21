Foreign Minister says – ‘Taiwan does not own St Vincent’

Minister of Foreign Affairs Keisal Peters and Taiwan’s Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), Peter Sha-Li Lan, have both disputed that Taiwan is attempting to take over SVG, with Peters adding that some people appear to be allergic to progress.

During an interview with the Agency for Public Information on Monday, April 17, Peters stated that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a sovereign state and that Taiwan does not own it.

“Taiwan has been a partner of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for over four decades.” You know, the narrative that I am seeing is extremely bad, but I aim to confront that issue very soon because it looks that certain people are opposed to advancement, but we are not adverse to progress. We are completely committed to growth, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that this country is developed in a way that benefits both ourselves and future generations.”

Taiwan Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines Peter Sha-Li Lan said on Monday that he believes the call for mature diplomacy and constructive engagement to find a peaceful resolution to the Taiwan Strait situation is what they are looking for, and he thanked the government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Taiwan’s behalf.

“That demonstrates exactly what we’re talking about here.” That demonstrates the two countries’ strong determination, empathy, and long-standing friendship. We’ve been good friends for 42 years. We have never done anything without mutual respect and benefit, which is why, in addition to the call for SVG, many other foreign partners are pushing for a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan Strait. “My country is a genuine partner with SVG, and any project they work on is for the benefit and welfare of Vincentians,” Ambassador Lan stated.

Peters stated that the current administration’s foreign policy is based on principles of independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, and that it does not play games or make jokes about it.