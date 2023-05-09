The Forestry Services of St. Vincent and the Grenadines held a retirement ceremony to honor four of its long-serving employees.

Mr. Cornelius Richards, Mr. Phillip Robert, Mr. Elroy Williams, and Mr. Cladius Lavia were all honored at a reception held at the Calliaqua Town Hall on Thursday, May 4th.

In addition to recognizing the retirees, the ceremony highlighted the effort and dedication of the Forestry Services’ unit current employees.

Source : Forestry Services