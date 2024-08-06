Former Chief Justice Honourable Abdulai Conteh Dies

It is with profound sorrow that we learned of the passing of Dr the Honourable Abdulai Conteh the esteemed former Chief Justice of Belize. Dr Conteh’s tenure from 2000 to 2010 marked a period of significant transformation and progress within the Belizean judicial system.

His fearless defence of individual rights and his commitment to upholding the law set a benchmark for excellence that continues to inspire. The introduction of new Judges’ Rules, Supreme Court Rules, and a Code of Ethics under his leadership significantly enhanced the practice and administration of law in Belize.

Former Chief Justice Conteh’s influence extended beyond Belize, impacting the wider Caribbean and Commonwealth legal practices. His work garnered respect and admiration from his peers. As we mourn his loss, we celebrate the rich legacy he leaves behind, a legacy of justice, dedication, and profound respect for the rule of law.

On behalf of the substantive President, Honourable Mr Justice Adrian Saunders, Judges and staff of the Caribbean Court of Justice, I extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. May his soul rest in peace, and may his contributions continue to guide and inspire future generations.