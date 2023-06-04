Former BVI Premier Andrew Fahie likely to face trial alone

After Oleanvine Maynard, the former managing director of the BVI Ports Authority, and her son, Kadeem, signaled their desire to plead guilty, former British Virgin Islands (BVI) premier Andrew Fahie is set to face trial on drugs and money laundering-related charges alone.

Fahie and Maynard were detained in Miami in April 2022 as part of a sting operation sponsored by the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), while her son was arrested in the United States Virgin Islands (USVI) for organizing meetings between the couple and a US informant.

The three was supposed to go on trial on July 17, but according to a recent Miami District Court filing, the Maynards will appear in court on June 12 to amend their plea from not guilty to guilty.

They are accused of plotting to transport cocaine into the United States via the Virgin Islands. They are also accused of conspiring to import a controlled narcotic, conspiring to engage in money laundering, and attempting to engage in money laundering.

Fahie and Maynard also pled not guilty to one count of “interstate and foreign travel in aid of racketeering” – a charge that Kadeem Maynard was not charged with.

The Maynards have not stated which of the crimes they intend to plead guilty to, but a plea bargain with prosecutors could include a requirement that they cooperate in the prosecution against Fahie.

Since their arrests, Fahie has been released on one million US dollars bail, is wearing an ankle monitor, and is under house arrest in a Florida apartment, while the Maynards have remained in detention.

Source : CMC