Former CG donates $90k worth of sports equipment

FMR. CONSUL GENERAL MAKES DONATION OF SPORTING APPAREL, EQUIPMENT

Several schools and sporting organisations are set to benefit from a donation of sporting apparel and equipment as on Tuesday, government received 9000 soccer shorts valued at approximately Canadian $90,000 as well as Pickleball equipment.

The soccer shorts and Pickleball equipment were officially handed over by former Consul General to Canada, Fitzgerald Huggins, to Minister of Sport Hon. Dr. Orando Brewster in the presence of Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King. The ceremony was held on the Tarmac of the decommissioned E.T. Joshua Airport.

Huggins explained that the items were sourced during his tenure as Consul General in Toronto, through partnerships and friendships formed with various Canadian organizations. He said the donation will support the ongoing development of youth and sports across the nation.

Huggins noted also that the donation comes at a time when many sporting activities are taking place and expects that this spirit of collaboration will continue even though he has demitted office.

Minister Brewster said the donation comes as schools and sporting associations prepare for national football and netball competitions. He said that Huggins has always pushed the mandate of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) and has been there to assist in times of need.

Dr. Brewster further noted that the donation will benefit not only footballers but also other sporting disciplines, including volleyball and netball.

Also, the donation is expected to introduce the sport of Pickleball to SVG. Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in North America and presents new opportunities for scholarships and international competition.