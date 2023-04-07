Former Jamaica PM Portia Simpson-Miller hospitalised but doing well

Portia Simpson-Miller, the former Prime Minister, is said to be doing well in hospital. According to a statement issued by the People’s National Party, PNP.

Mrs Simpson-Miller was admitted to a Saint Andrew facility on Thursday evening with an unexplained sickness.

Mrs. Simpson-Miller was admitted for non-emergency care, according to the statement. Mrs Simpson-Miller is doing well, according to the PNP, and is being assisted by a qualified medical team.

According to the opposition party, Mrs. Simpson-Miller is supported by her family.

The PNP expresses appreciation on behalf of Mrs. Simpson-family Miller’s for the well wishes received by the country’s first female prime minister.

Mrs. Simpson-Miller is also wished good health and a rapid recovery by the party.

Source : NWRJ