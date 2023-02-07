Massy Group mourns the passing of Wilfred Sidney Knox

The Massy Group extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of former Massy Chairman & CEO Wilfred Sidney Knox who passed away today.

Mr. Knox worked under the tutelage of Charles Massy, one of the founders of the Neal and Massy group and held various positions rising through the ranks, from a sales representative to joint managing director and later to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Group. He was incredibly proud of Massy’s 100th anniversary and viewed the recent celebrations with enjoyment and pride.

In its formative years, Mr. Knox also served as Deputy Chairman at the UWI Institute of Business (now Arthur Lok Jack Global School of Business) bringing considerable depth of experience to the institution. He will be remembered as one of the outstanding business leaders of his time.

Under his leadership and vision, Neal and Massy was transformed into a Caribbean conglomerate. It was Mr. Knox’s leadership and persistence that led to the Group’s sustained investment in Guyana over 50 years ago. He was also responsible for expanding Neal and Massy’s footprint across the Caribbean region and strongly supported the creation of the Caribbean Common Market (CARICOM).

Gervase Warner, President and Chief Executive Officer, Massy Group stated of Knox’s passing, “Sidney was instrumental in the growth and expansion of the Group. He was the longest serving CEO and Chairman of the Group. There’s a lot of what we have inherited for which we are eternally grateful to Sidney. May his giant soul Rest in Peace.”