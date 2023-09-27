Members of the general public are thus notified that the late Henry Authur Providence, Former Inspector of Police, will be laid to rest on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at the Mount Moriah Seventh Day Adventist Church in Diamond.

The dead will be given a complete military burial. The viewing of the corpse and tributes will begin at 12:00 p.m., followed by the funeral ceremony at 1:00 p.m. The funeral will be held in the Brighton Cemetery.

On September 13, 2023, Inspector Providence died at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital (MCMH). On December 27, 1996, he joined the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF). For twenty-seven (27) years, he faithfully served the organization and the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). He was assigned to the Georgetown Police Station in the Eastern Division at the time of his death.

The deceased worked in the Barrouallie, Questelles, and Georgetown Police Stations, as well as the Criminal Investigation Department and the Traffic Branch, where he spent the most of his police career.

He was a highly versatile Police Officer who carried out his job with professionalism. On October 1, 2008, he was promoted to Corporal, then Sergeant on December 1, 2015, Station Sergeant on June 1, 2017, and Inspector on September 29, 2017.

Mr. Colin John, Commissioner of Police, and the other ranks of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force send their heartfelt sympathies to the late Inspector Henry Providence’s family and friends. May his soul rest in peace forever.