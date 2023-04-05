Former Senior Magistrate Rickie Burnett has been appointed High Court Judge to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) effective Monday April 3rd 2023.

Earlier today, Wednesday April 5th, Judge Burnett was sworn in during a ceremony held at Government House. He will be assigned to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Governor General, Her Excellency, Dame Susan Dougan in her congratulatory remarks, described Burnett’s swearing in as a “proud moment”. The Governor General also acknowledged his demonstration of hard work as a public servant spanning almost forty years.

High Court Judge Burnett, in his remarks spoke of his humble beginnings, adding that he did not allow his circumstances to deter him from achieving his goals. Burnett also paid tribute to those persons who have assisted him since childhood and paved the way for his current career appointment as a High Court Judge to the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court.