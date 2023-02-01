Former St. Lucia soca monarch ‘Rootsy’ is back with Freedom message

The name may sound familiar, if you were within the Eastern Caribbean Soca Music circles in the early 2000s. The former St. Lucian Soca Monarch and Road March King Kewin Pierre, better known as Rootsy, is back with a message of freedom and salvation.

With a positive lifestyle change many years ago, Rootsy now sings for the Kingdom of God and is set to release his Reggae Crossover Single “Go Tell Pharoah”.

Written by Kewin “Rootsy” Pierre; Produced by Jamcore Productions; Mixed and Mastered by Emrand Henry, Go Tell Pharoah’s lyrics are gleaned from God’s Word in the account of Israel’s exodus from Egypt. It asks the pertinent question “Who is your Pharoah today?”. Which means with the power of your words and your faith, you can speak over any bondage situation you face in life and declare freedom. Whatsoever is holding you captive physically, mentally or emotionally, tell them “Let Me Go!”

Though out of the secular arena, Rootsy intends on making his mark by writing and creating uplifting music with a strong and powerful message. He continues to use his music to make a difference in the lives of those who feel lost and need support in their life journey.

“Go Tell Pharoah” is out right now and will be available on iTunes and all streaming platforms.