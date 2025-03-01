Allan Cruickshank Dies: NDP Mourns the Loss of a True Patriot

NDP Mourns the Passing of Honourable Allan Cruickshank

The New Democratic Party (NDP) is deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved party stalwart, the Honourable Allan Cruickshank, who departed this life on March 1, 2025. A towering figure in the political landscape of our nation, Mr. Cruickshank dedicated his life to public service, leaving an indelible mark on the people of South Central Windward and the entire nation.

Born on May 25, 1951, Allan Cruickshank served as a Member of Parliament for South Central Windward from 1984 to 2001, representing the NDP with unwavering commitment and integrity. His distinguished career in government saw him hold several ministerial portfolios, including Minister of Education and Health, Minister of Communications and Works, Minister of Agriculture, Industry and Labour, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tourism, and Information. His leadership in these roles contributed significantly to the development of our nation and the betterment of countless lives.

Mr. Cruickshank’s transformative impact on South Central Windward remains a cornerstone of his legacy. During his tenure, he constructed the Greiggs and New Grounds Primary Schools, providing quality education to countless children in the constituency. He built hardcourts in San Souci, Lauders, Lowmans, and Greiggs, as well as playing fields in Lauders and North Union, fostering community development and youth engagement through sports. His commitment to improving living standards ensured that pipe-borne water was accessible to every home in his constituency. Additionally, he oversaw the construction of village roads throughout South Central Windward, connecting communities and enhancing accessibility for all. These achievements stand as a testament to his dedication to improving the lives of his constituents.

Beyond his ministerial duties, Mr. Cruickshank served as the General Secretary of the NDP, where his strategic vision and dedication helped shape the party’s direction and growth. His tireless efforts in nation-building and his unwavering commitment to the people of South Central Windward will forever be remembered as a testament to his selfless service. The NDP would like to thank his family for sharing him with us.

Dr. Godwin Friday also commented on the loss of Brother Allan saying, “today, we mourn not just the passing of a political colleague, but the loss of a dear friend, and a nation-builder. Allan Cruickshank was a man of principle, passion, and purpose. His dedication to our party and his unwavering commitment to the people of South Central Windward and our nation as a whole were unparalleled. His passing leaves a void in our hearts and in our nation, but his legacy will continue to inspire us all.”

Senator Israel Bruce, the NDP’s current candidate for the constituency of South Central Windward, also paid tribute to Mr. Cruickshank, stating:

“Mr. Cruickshank was a mentor, a beacon of hope and a tireless advocate for progress. His work in South Central Windward laid the foundation for the development we continue to strive for today. I am deeply inspired by his legacy and remain committed to building on the remarkable work he began. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

The NDP extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. Cruickshank during this difficult time. We join the nation in mourning the loss of a true patriot, a visionary leader, and a devoted servant of the people.

His contributions to our party and our country will never be forgotten.