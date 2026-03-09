The Repair Campaign appoints Gonsalves as senior advisor

Former Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves Appointed Senior Advisor/Elder to The Repair Campaign

The former Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Honourable Dr. Ralph E. Gonsalves, has joined The Repair Campaign in the role of Senior Advisor/Elder.

Dr. Gonsalves spent over 30 years as an elected representative, serving as Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for nearly 25 years. He is a leading advocate for reparatory justice for the Caribbean region and has been a consistent voice in calling for recognition of the enduring harm caused by indigenous genocide, the transatlantic trafficking in enslaved Africans and colonial exploitation.

Over the course of his political career, Dr. Gonsalves championed social justice, economic transformation, regional unity and the rights of small island developing states on the global stage.

Commenting on joining The Repair Campaign, Dr. Gonsalves said: “The case for reparatory justice is clear historically, morally, and legally. The Caribbean’s call is not for charity, but for justice and repair so that our people can enjoy the future they deserve – with decent homes for their families, good health, quality education, strong job prospects and fair wages.

“Achieving meaningful reparatory justice for the Caribbean will require the sustained joint efforts of stakeholders at every level. As I enter a new chapter of my public service journey, I am proud to join The Repair Campaign and I look forward to collaborating with the CARICOM Reparations Commission, regional governments, advocacy groups and grassroots campaigners as we strengthen and progress our call for reparations.”

Announcing his appointment today, Denis O’Brien, Founder of The Repair Campaign, said: “Dr. Gonsalves’ decades of political experience will be invaluable in helping to progress the cause of reparatory justice at a critical time. We are at a critical juncture in the fight for reparatory justice. The Repair Campaign is working to put this issue firmly on the agenda of political leaders in both Europe and the Caribbean. Dr. Gonsalves has decades of leadership, excellent regional insights, and a deep understanding of the development challenges facing the region. His involvement will strengthen The Repair Campaign’s work as we continue to advance practical and evidence-based pathways to repair.”