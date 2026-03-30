Former Suriname President Santokhi dies suddenly at 67

Former Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi Dies

PARAMARIBO — Chandrikapersad Santokhi, who served as the president of Suriname from 2020 to 2025, died suddenly on Monday at the age of 67.

The news of his unexpected passing was announced by his successor, current President Jennifer Simons.

In a statement shared on social media, President Simons honored his legacy, stating, “His many years of service in various public offices will be remembered”. A cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Before his tenure as the South American country’s president, Santokhi had a prominent and extensive career in public service.

He served as the chairman of Suriname’s Progressive Reform Party and held the office of justice minister from 2005 to 2010.