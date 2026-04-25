Former C.G rejects claims of ‘wiping computer’

I have taken note of recent public statements made by the Honourable Minister of Foreign Affairs alleging that the computer systems at the Consulate General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in New York were “completely wiped” sometime at the end of my tenure.

Those statements are completely false.

They are not only inaccurate, but they create the clear and damaging impression that I engaged in misconduct or sought to conceal official information. I reject that implication entirely.

At the conclusion of my service as Consul General, I conducted a full, structured, and transparent handover process, consistent with both the instructions of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and standard diplomatic practice.

That process included:

• A comprehensive 17-page written handover memorandum detailing the operations, accounts, contacts, systems, and ongoing matters of the Consulate

• A formal virtual handover meeting on February 27, 2026, followed by an in-person handover on March 3, 2026, attended by the incoming Consul General and supervised by the Ambassador to the United States

• The physical and administrative transfer of all equipment, records, financial instruments, and institutional materials, was confirmed in a signed handing-over certificate (on pp.4–5 of the Embassy report)

The official report of the Ambassador, my direct supervisor, concludes that I:

• “willingly and graciously complied in every respect with the instructions for handing-over”

• ensured that all organizational property, records, documentation and pending matters were properly transferred

• and conducted the transition in a manner that was orderly, transparent, and respectful

That is the contemporaneous, official record.

The Allegation of“Wiped”Computers

At no time did I“wipe”any computer systems.

The only material I removed from the desktop in the Consul General’s office were personal files, which is entirely appropriate and standard practice at the end of any assignment.

Indeed, on the date of the in-person handover, March 3, 2026, all Consulate staff were present and actively working on their computers, and I personally assisted the incoming Consul General using the workstation in my former office. There was no issue raised then, or at any time during the transition.

It is therefore deeply troubling that:

• My last interaction with the Consulate was March 3, 2026, yet

• These allegations surfaced nearly two months later, and

• No one from the Government or the Ministry has ever contacted me to seek clarification, information, or assistance

The Nature of Records and Consular Operations

It is also important to place these claims in proper context.

The work of the Consulate is not dependent on a single computer system. Much of its core function includes passport applications, certifications, and supporting documentation, which are all paper-based, with records processed and transmitted through established physical channels.

Further:

• The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Kingstown retains copies of all critical and official records

• The Consulate is subject to periodic independent audits, including financial verification and record review

• The handover included detailed operational, financial, and administrative documentation, specifically intended to ensure continuity and institutional memory

There was therefore no possibility, nor any attempt, by me to deprive the Consulate or the Government of essential information.

AMatter of Fairness

I served as Consul General with dedication and integrity, and I took particular care to ensure a smooth and professional transition to my successor.

To now be publicly accused, without inquiry, without engagement, and without reference to the

official record, is profoundly disappointing.

I remain available, as I have always been, to provide any clarification or assistance that may be required.

However, I cannot and will not allow my professional reputation to be undermined by statements that are demonstrably untrue. I trust that these statements will be corrected promptly and unequivocally. Failing such correction, I reserve all rights and will take such further steps as are necessary to protect my name and reputation.

Rondy McIntosh

Former Consul General

Consulate General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, New York

New York, USA