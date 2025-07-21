In a press conference held at his residence on July 21, former Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has publicly challenged his political successors to explain his unexpected placement on an Interpol watchlist, raising serious questions about potential political targeting.

Rowley revealed that he first became aware of the Interpol listing during a recent international travel incident in Antigua, where police officers approached him regarding the watchlist status. The unexpected encounter occurred while he was preparing to resume his professional work as a volcanologist, planning to examine the Soufriere volcano in Montserrat.

“I am guilty of no crime,” Rowley emphatically stated during the news conference, directly calling out three key government figures: Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Attorney General John Jeremie, and Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro.

The former political leader explicitly accused these officials of being responsible for his inclusion on the international law enforcement watchlist, demanding a comprehensive explanation for what he considers an unwarranted and potentially malicious action.

Rowley’s allegations suggest a potential politically motivated attempt to compromise his reputation and professional mobility. By publicly challenging the authorities, he is seeking transparency and challenging what he perceives as an unjust administrative action.

The Interpol listing raises significant questions about the circumstances surrounding Rowley’s post-political career and the potential ongoing political tensions in Trinidad and Tobago.