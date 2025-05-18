Former U.S President Joe Biden diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer

Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, which has metastasized to the bone, according to a statement from his personal office.

Biden, 82, was seen for further tests last week after a finding of a prostate nodule.

The cancer has a Gleason score of 9, representing a more aggressive case. (Gleason scores combine how many cancerous cells are seen in a needle-biopsy tissue sample, and how aggressive the cells appear to be.)

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management,” according to the statement, which says Biden and his family are reviewing treatment options.

For U.S. men, prostate cancer is one of the leading causes of cancer death and the most common cancer other than non-melanoma skin cancer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Biden left office in January after finishing his first term as president. Facing intense scrutiny over his age, he decided over the summer to drop out of the 2024 presidential race and endorse then-Vice President Kamala Harris.

As vice president, Biden led the Cancer Moonshot initiative launched during former President Obama’s tenure one year after Biden’s son Beau died of brain cancer. Biden reignited the project after he became president, vowing to dramatically reduce the cancer death rate.