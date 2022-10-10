Former US President Donald Trump believes ‘World War III’ is a possibility

Former United States president Donald Trump has called for an immediate “peaceful end” to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, which started this year on February 24 when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a “special military operation” in the neighbouring country.

While speaking at a “Save America” rally in the US state of Nevada on Saturday, the former president warned that “nothing would be left of our earth all because ignorant people didn’t have a clue” about the dangers of escalation and nuclear weapons.

Trump said: “We must demand the immediate negotiation of a peaceful end to the war in Ukraine, or we will end up in World War III and there will be nothing left of our planet.”

Trump’s remark comes after Biden’s warning over the risk of nuclear “Armageddon”, which was later clarified by the White House. Biden had said last week that the world was contending with nuclear “armageddon” for the first time in 60 years.

Biden told Democratic donors in New York that for the “first time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have a direct threat from the use of nuclear weapons if, in fact, things continue down the path they are going.”

Biden referred to the nuclear standoff that occurred 60 years ago as a result of the Soviet Union stationing missiles in Cuba, an easy striking distance from the US. The crisis was averted.

Biden then added that the world has “not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis.”