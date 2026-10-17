Formula 1 Is Heading Back to Africa After 33 Years

On October 13, 2026, Formula 1 announced a landmark 10-year agreement to bring the sport back to the African continent. The Formula 1 African Grand Prix, presented by Visit Rwanda, is expected to join the Formula 1 calendar in the early 2030s. The announcement marks a significant milestone in the sport’s history, with Formula 1 set to return to Africa for the first time since 1993.

Africa’s return to the Formula 1 calendar represents more than a sporting achievement. It offers an opportunity to showcase the continent’s infrastructure, tourism destinations, cultural diversity, and growing economic potential to a worldwide audience. A major international sporting event can attract visitors, create employment opportunities, support local businesses, and encourage investment in transport, hospitality, and other sectors.

Formula 1 has long expressed its ambition to race in Africa. The latest announcement follows years of collaboration aimed at establishing the right foundations and partnerships to deliver a successful, sustainable, and world-class Grand Prix for future generations.

Editorial message by Gautam Karve, Editor-in-Chief, World Media Organization, For Africa, hosting a Formula 1 race could also strengthen its position in the global sports and entertainment industry. With its young population, diverse markets, rich cultural heritage, and expanding economic opportunities, the continent has significant potential to attract international partnerships and build stronger connections with the rest of the world.

Africa’s growing presence in global sports reflects the continent’s rising importance and its potential to play a greater role in the world economy.