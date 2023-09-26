Fort Charlotte, one of St. Vincent’s top tourist sites, has been temporarily shuttered only one month before the cruise season begins.

According to a press statement from the Ministry of Tourism, Fort Charlotte will be closed from September 4, 2023, until May 31, 2024, owing to continuing restoration work.

The cruise season begins on November 1 and runs through April 2024.

The Fort Charlotte project is supported by the World Bank’s OECS Regional Tourism Competitiveness Project.

The ministry said that anybody with questions can contact the Project Coordinator, 2nd Floor NIS Building, at 784-495-3121, and for grievances, WhatsApp 494-3000.

Fort Charlotte is a British-colonial-era fort situated on a hill overlooking Kingstown, Saint Vincent’s waterfront. It is situated at the top of Edinboro Road, on Berkshire Hill, just west of town, in the parish of Saint Andrew, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines.

Standing at 601 feet above sea level, it is the major early 19th-century fortification in Saint Vincent. The fort enjoys a panoramic view of the Leeward side of the island, including Kingstown, Young Island, the Caribbean, Bequia, and the Grenadines. On a clear day, Grenada, 90 miles to the south, can be seen.