On Saturday, July 15, 2023, four (4) members of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) Course #12 will celebrate thirty (30) years of service. Twenty (20) young men recruited as police officers on Thursday, July 15, 1993; thirty (30) years later, only four (4) of them remain in the Constabulary.

The officers are – Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr. Junior Simmons, Sub-Lieutenant (Sub Lt.), Mr. Vincent Gordon. Sergeant of Police # 264, Mr. Dwight Matthews, and Sergeant of Police # 211 Renford Jack.

The officers expressed their excitement and satisfaction in reaching the important milestone. “I choose to become a police officer 30 years ago because I wanted to serve the people of SVG. Being a police officer is not an easy job. It is tough, demanding, and very high risk. But I am more resolved today to continue to serve because I believe that there is nothing nobler than to serve one’s country -especially in uniform. I thank the Almighty God for his protection, my family for their patience, love, and support, and my colleagues for helping to shape my career” said ASP Simmons.

Inspector Gordon said “I have absolutely no regrets about my policing career. It has helped to make me into who I am today. I am a better person because of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force. The organization prepares you for the world out there.”

Sgt. 264 Matthews said “Firstly, I must give thanks to the Almighty God for giving me strength and preserving my life to reach such a milestone in this noble organization. It was a challenging thirty years but once you trust in the Lord with all your heart everything will follow after. I have been attached to the Police Band since 7th March 1994 and I truly love spreading joy to the people through music and teaching young people how to play musical instruments.”

Sgt. 211 Jack said “I am very proud to have served the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a police officer for thirty years. There were very good days and some not so good but I persevered. I have gained much experience throughout my career in the organization. I have worked in several departments and police stations which has helped to increase my knowledge and better equip me to continue to serve my country.”

The four officers also pay tribute to their other sixteen (16) other coursemates who enlisted with them but have since left the organization for other careers.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, the gazetted officers, and other ranks of the RSVGPF extend congratulations to the officers on their achievement and dedication to duty and service to the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the RSVGPF.

Source : RSVGPF