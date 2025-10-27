Caribbean islands rocked by series of Earthquakes

Earthquakes rattle Antigua, Dominica and Guadeloupe

The Caribbean region experienced a harrowing sequence of earthquakes on Monday morning, leaving residents on edge.

The University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC) reported a intense series of tremors that began with a powerful 6.7 magnitude earthquake at 08:38 am, followed by four additional quakes of varying intensities.

The Seismic Sequence:

Initial 6.7 magnitude earthquake

Subsequent quakes: 5.2, 6.1, 5.4, and 4.2 magnitudes

Affected Islands:

Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Saint Martin, Sint Maarten, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Montserrat, Puerto Rico, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, U.S. Virgin Islands, Caribbean Netherlands, Saint Barthélemy, Antigua and Barbuda, and Anguilla

The Caribbean sits on the boundary of several tectonic plates, making it particularly susceptible to earthquakes and geological shifts.