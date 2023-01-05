Four earthquakes struck Haiti in the space of five hours

Haiti rocked by four earthquakes within five hours

Haiti was rocked by four earthquakes within a five-hour period on Wednesday, but the Civil Protection Directorate (DPC) reported there was no loss of life or damage.

It said the first quake occurred at 7.31 a.m. with a magnitude of 4.0, followed six minutes later with a quake of 3.6 and one with a magnitude of 3.9 at 9.11 a.m.

The last quake with a magnitude of 2.5 occurred at 1.41 p.m.

According to the DPC, the epicenter of the four earthquakes was located at 18.82 degrees north latitude and 74.15 degrees west longitude, north of Jérémie, de la Gonâve, Miragoâne and northwest of Port-au-Prince at a depth of four kilometers.

The earthquakes on Wednesday were in the same area where on December 28, last year, an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 rocked Jérémie. As had been the case on Wednesday, there was also no loss of life or damage.

In January 2010, Haiti was rocked by a 7.0 magnitude earthquake that killed 220,000 people.

Source : CMC