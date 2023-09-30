Four Nigerians arrested in drug bust in Jamaica

Two Nigerians were among four foreigners detained earlier this week when members of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard recovered about 1,200 pounds of marijuana off the coast of the southern parish of St Elizabeth.

According to the JDF, Coast Guard troops apprehended the vessel in local seas while on air patrol and discovered 20 huge packages of marijuana after searching the vessel.

According to officials, the seizure has made a significant dent in the illegal drug-for-gun trade.

According to the JDF, 1,272 pounds of the narcotic might be used to buy up to 15 rifles or 30 handguns.

Source : CMC