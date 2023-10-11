Four students receive MCT Bursary for higher education in St Vincent

Mustique Charitable Trust awards Four (4) Bursaries at the UWI Global Campus

Four (4) devoted and motivated students have been awarded the Mustique Charitable Trust (MCT) Bursary at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus (St. Vincent) to help them with their studies beginning in the 2023-2024 Academic Year.

Okieve Graham (B Sc in Marketing), Juliette James (B Ed in Educational Leadership & Management), Jolisa Primus (B Ed in Early Childhood Education & Family Services), and Leroy Walker (B Sc in Sports Leadership & Management) were among the awardees.

Camille Lakhram (UWI Global Campus Officer-in-Charge) informed the Awardees at the Handover Ceremony that they may excel in their programs if they put in enough effort and maintain balance in all aspects of their lives. She praised the MCT Bursary as one of the best bursaries offered at UWI Global Campus because it pays 60% of academic fees, includes a laptop, and includes a mentoring program. She informed the Awardees that the Programme Administration Team at UWI Global Campus provides assistance and urged that they contact this team for assistance and direction as soon as they discover any difficulties.

Dularie Malcolm (MCT Administration Director) commented on the Bursary Program’s launch in February 2010 and expressed gratitude to the single anonymous donor who has sponsored this Bursary from its inception. She remarked of the program’s success, citing 15 graduates who received First Class Honours, 12 graduates who received Second Class Honours, and one (1) graduate who received a Certificate. Furthermore, the Trust will continue to sponsor 15 Awardees, including the 2023 Awardees, who are currently enrolled at the UWI Global Campus (St Vincent).

This long-running successful program is funded by the Mustique Charitable Trust, with administration handled by the UWI Global Campus (St Vincent). Bursaries are provided annually for the academic year beginning in August/September, and eligible applicants must be undergraduate students in their first year of study. All interested students should contact the UWI Global Campus (St Vincent) Administration Office with any questions about the program, application forms, submissions process, or deadline date.