Four Vincentians deported from Grenada

Four nationals from St. Vincent and the Grenadines have been deported from Grenada following a court appearance where they pleaded guilty to entering the country illegally.

The incident began on Friday, July 31, 2026, when officers from the Drug Squad Unit in St. Andrew intercepted and arrested the four men. Following their initial arrest, they were handed over to the Immigration and Passport Department and officially charged with Entering the State Without the Consent of an Immigration Officer.

The individuals involved were identified as:

Ronald Rohan Audain , 24 years old

, 24 years old Elton Shamar John , 26 years old

, 26 years old Kimron David Dave Peters , 32 years old

, 32 years old Carlos Orlanda Lewis, 41 years old

On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, all four men appeared before the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court, where they entered guilty pleas to the immigration charges. The presiding magistrate ordered each man to pay a fine of $1,500.00 ECC.

According to official reports, the fines were paid in full, and the men were subsequently deported to St. Vincent.

This enforcement action was part of a broader crackdown by the Immigration Department, which also saw the recent deportation of two Indian nationals for overstaying and working without permits.

In a statement following these operations, the Immigration Department reminded the public that individuals found entering or remaining in the State unlawfully, or working without authorization, will face prosecution, fines, and removal.