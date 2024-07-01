France sends forbidden anti-riot police to Martinique

Violent protests erupted on the island last week over the high cost of living, with gunfire injuring at least six police officers and one civilian.

France has sent a group of special anti-riot police, which had been banned for 65 years, to the French Caribbean island of Martinique, where protesters have gathered despite the government barring demonstrations in parts of the island.

The force arrived at the weekend after the local representative of France’s central government said in a statement that protests were forbidden in the municipalities of Fort-de-France, Le Lamentin, Ducos and Le Robert until Monday. The government also issued a curfew.

The restrictions came after violent protests broke out on the island last week over the high cost of living, with gunfire injuring at least six police officers and one civilian. Police launched tear gas and government officials said several stores were also looted.

Officials said the bans were meant “to put an end to the violence and damage committed at gatherings, as well as to the numerous obstacles to daily life and freedom of movement that penalise the entire population, particularly at weekends”.