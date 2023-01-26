Free admission for regional cricket matches at Grenada National Stadium

There will be no entrance fee for the West Indies Championship Matches at the Grenada National Stadium from January 31 to February 11, 2023, according to the Grenada Cricket Association (GCA).

The first four-day match pits the Windwards Volcanoes against the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force from Tuesday, January 31 to Friday, February 3. The second four-day match pits them against the Guyana Harpy Eagles from Wednesday, February 8 to Saturday, February 11.

The GCA’s president, Dwain Gill, stated: “Since the games are played during the week, we want to encourage those who are not in the workforce as well as school groups to come. Supporting some of our homegrown athletes and others from the area who are located in Grenada with the Windwards Volcanoes is a tremendous opportunity. We anticipate Grenada-based Trinidadians and Guyanese to support their teams as well”.

The Junior Murray / Rawl Lewis Stand is available for spectators, and matches run everyday from 10 am to 5 pm.

The six West Indies Territorial franchise teams compete in a four-day regional red ball tournament known as the West Indies Championship.

Five rounds of competition amongst the six clubs will take place in a League format from January 31 through April 2023.

