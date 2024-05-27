Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves to Gift Homes to Disaster-Relocated Residents in North Windward and North Leeward

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves has unveiled a transformative housing initiative aimed at supporting residents of North Windward and North Leeward who were displaced due to disasters.

In a press conference held at the Cabinet Room, the Prime Minister announced that those who have already been allocated homes will receive their deeds free of charge. Furthermore, new beneficiaries of this program will receive their homes without any payment but will be bound by a covenant restricting the sale of the property for seven years.

“This initiative is part of our continued commitment to support our citizens who have been adversely affected by natural disasters,” said Prime Minister Gonsalves. “By providing these homes and securing ownership without financial burden, we aim to help these families rebuild their lives and ensure long-term stability in their communities.”

The announcement underscores the government’s dedication to addressing housing needs and fostering community resilience in disaster-affected regions.