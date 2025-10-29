Free mental health clinics for Bequia, Union, Canouan

The Mental Health Rehabilitation Center, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, will be hosting Psychiatric Out-Patient Clinics in Bequia, Union Island, and Canouan.

Take this opportunity to access free mental health services close to home:

Mental Health Consultations

Follow-up Care for Psychiatric patients

Counseling

Consultation with a Social Worker

Bequia – October 31, 2025 | 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Union Island – November 5, 2025 | 10:15 AM – 3:30 PM

Canouan – November 6, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 3:30 PM