Free mental health clinics for Bequia, Union, Canouan

The Mental Health Rehabilitation Center, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment, will be hosting Psychiatric Out-Patient Clinics in Bequia, Union Island, and Canouan.
Take this opportunity to access free mental health services close to home:
Mental Health Consultations
Follow-up Care for Psychiatric patients
Counseling
Consultation with a Social Worker
Bequia – October 31, 2025 | 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Union Island – November 5, 2025 | 10:15 AM – 3:30 PM
Canouan – November 6, 2025 | 10:00 AM – 3:30 PM