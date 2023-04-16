French Ambassador, H.E. Francis Etienne, presents credence letters in SVG  

On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, H.E. Francis Etienne, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of France to the OECS, delivered Letters of Credence to H.E. Dame Susan Dougan, GCMG, OBE, Governor General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at Government House.

On the 12th and 13th of April 2023, Ambassador Etienne met with The Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves, Prime Minister, Hon. Keisal Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Godwin Friday, Leader of the Opposition, and other high-level officials.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and France have had fruitful diplomatic relations for many years.

Source : MOFA