French Guiana officials reiterates commitment to security in Guyana

Despite the current problems, French Guiana security officials have underlined the country’s unshakable commitment for peace and security in Guyana and the wider region.

Air Force Brigadier General Marc Le Bouil, Commander of the Armed Forces in French Guiana, made the announcement while leading an 11-member team to Guyana for a courtesy call with Chief-of-Staff Brigadier Omar Khan and other important members of the Guyana Defence Force leadership.

During the discussions, Khan enthusiastically greeted the team, underlining the two organisations’ long-standing affinity. He also emphasised Guyana’s commitment to collaboration with military allies who share common ideals, including adherence to international law.

General Le Bouil emphasised the importance of his visit, emphasising France’s and its Armed Forces’ continuous commitment to a close friendship with Guyana and the maintenance of regional stability.

The strength of the strategic cooperation is reflected in the longtime links between Guyana and French Guiana, which are highlighted by Officers and Soldiers undertaking training in French Guiana.

This continued collaboration between Guyana and French Guiana reaffirms their shared commitment to defending democratic ideals and ensuring the region’s peace and security.