French Guiana crushes Vincy Heat 4-1 in Concacaf nations league

With a 4-1 victory at Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, French Guiana took an important step towards its promotion hopes.

It was the first time that French Guiana scored four goals in an CNL match and their first win in four matches. A repeat result, this time as the hosts, would seal a move to the top.

Thomas Nemouthe, Arnold Abelinti, Loic Baal and Jules Haabo all scored for French Guiana in the prior match, while Jahvin Sutherland scored the lone goal for Vincy Heat. Goalkeeper Donovan Leon also stood out with four saves in the meeting between the two on Friday.

Referees French Guiana vs Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

REF: PIERRE-LUC LAUZIÈRE (Canada)

AR1: CHRISTOPHER WATTAM (Canada)

AR2: STEFAN TANAKA-FREUNDT (Canada)

4TH: MICHAEL VENNE (Canada)

Thomas Nemouthe with the opening goal for French Guiana against St. Vincent and the Grenadines ⚽ pic.twitter.com/mPQlr1mwko — Concacaf Nations League (@CNationsLeague) October 13, 2023