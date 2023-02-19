French Navy seizes 435 kilos of cocaine north of Guadeloupe

On February 10, 2023, the French navy vessel Ventôse intervened in difficult sea conditions and intercepted a vessel northwest of Guadeloupe with drugs onboard.

The seizure included 19 bags of cocaine, with a total weight of about 435 kilos.

The four-man crew and cargo were handed over to the judicial authorities in Fort de France.

The operation was led by the Forces armées aux Antilles, with the support of French Customs and the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs.

This is the second seizure by the Ventôse in less than a month.

For the year 2023, nearly 1.5 metric tons of drug products have been taken out of the supply chain (goods seized and goods left at sea).