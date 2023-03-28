On 27.03.23, Police arrested and charged Diallo Small, 34years old Businessman of Frenches with the offence of Theft.

Small is accused of stealing ECC $10,000.00 in cash -the property of a 40-year-old Manager of South Union. The incident occurred at Kingstown at about 1:00 pm on 13.07.20.

The accused was further charged with the theft of ECC $14,000.00 in cash – the property of a 40-year-old Manager of South Union The incident occurred at Kingstown at about 3:00 pm on 02.10.20.

Small is to appear at the Serious Offence Court to answer the charges.

Source : RSVGPF