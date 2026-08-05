Frenches man charged after gun, weed bust

A 41-year-old farmer from Frenches is facing multiple charges after tactical units of the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) seized a firearm, ammunition, and a significant quantity of cannabis during a weekend raid.

On Saturday, August 1, 2026, tactical officers executed a search warrant at the residence of Deryck Chambers. During the operation, police recovered one firearm along with eleven rounds of .38 ammunition and five rounds of .32 ammunition. In addition to the weapon, officers seized 30,872 grammes (over 30 kilogrammes) of cannabis.

Chambers was subsequently arrested and slapped with five charges:

Possession of a firearm without a license.

Two counts of possession of ammunition without a license.

Possession of a controlled drug.

Drug trafficking.

The accused appeared before the Serious Offences Court on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, where he pleaded not guilty to all charges. Chambers was granted bail in the sum of EC$15,000 with several strict conditions. He is required to report to the Central Police Station every Monday and Thursday between 8:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m.. Furthermore, he was ordered to surrender all travel documents, and stop notices have been placed at all national ports of entry and exit.

The RSVGPF commended the tactical officers involved, noting that their “vigilance, discipline and operational focus” have removed another illegal firearm from the streets. The police force stated that this seizure represents a “concrete gain” in reducing the potential for violence and threats to community safety.

Members of the public are encouraged to continue supporting these efforts by reporting information regarding illegal firearms and drug-related activity to the police at 457-1211.