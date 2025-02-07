Frenches: Body Discovered in Aftermath of Thursday Night Fire

House Fire in Frenches Under Investigation

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating the circumstances surrounding a house fire that occurred in Frenches at approximately 6:00 p.m. on February 6, 2025.

Police and fire personnel responded to reports of a fire at a 60×40 two-storey concrete and wooden house owned by Angelous ‘Beebs’ Robinson, a resident of Frenches. Firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control, but despite their efforts, the house was completely destroyed. No other houses in the vicinity sustained damage.

Upon revisiting the scene this morning (February 7, 2025), fire personnel discovered the remains of Angelous Robinson within the debris. A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted to ascertain the cause of death. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and investigations are ongoing.

The RSVGPF Fire Brigade urge anyone with information that could assist in this investigation to come forward. Persons with relevant details are encouraged to contact the following numbers:

Fire Brigade: Ext. 4813

Police Control: (784) 457-1211

Public Relations and Complaints Department: (784) 485-6891