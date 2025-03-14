Friday Calls for Unity & Reparations on National Heroes Day

Leader of the Opposition Godwin Friday, speaking at the National Heroes Day commemoration, focused on the legacy of Paramount Chief Joseph Chatoyer and the resilience of the Garifuna people and Vincentians.

Friday stated that the significance of the day emphasises unity, reflection on past struggles, and the importance of resilience in overcoming current and future challenges.

“This is a day of profound significance for our people. It is a day when we reflect on the legacies of our national hero and others, those who, over centuries, fought for justice, freedom, and the dignity of our people. It is a day when we celebrate the indomitable spirit of our people—one that has endured centuries of hardship and oppression and yet remains unbroken, resilient, and undiminished. Accordingly, we must work to ensure that our observance and celebration are worthy of this occasion and of what it means to us as a people.”

“At the heart of our observance, of course, is the memory of Chatoyer. His leadership, courage, and steadfastness have made him a revered figure of resistance and a torchbearer for our people’s inalienable rights to national sovereignty. Today we honour him not just as a historical figure but as a guiding light for our modern struggles. His courage calls upon us to continue the work of building a society that upholds the values of freedom, fairness, and unity.”

Friday said the acquisition of Baliceaux Island was discussed as a step towards honouring the Garifuna people and promoting reparations.

“The government has acquired the island of Baliceaux . I support that acquisition. It is the right thing to do, given what we know about its history and the suffering and the death of our Garifuna people over two hundred years ago. I envision its use solely for the purpose of paying tribute to the deceased and commemorating the injustice and horror perpetrated there. Most Vincentians would support this. It must not be a matter that divides us. Let us all be together as one on this. Baliceaux must be preserved because it is the sacred earth upon which over two thousand Garifuna people perished and must always be a physical and solemn reminder of the genocide committed there and the continuous need for reparations and a path towards justice.”

Friday’s speaking to the resilience of our people also highlighted the devastation caused by Hurricane Beryl and the ongoing recovery efforts, particularly in Union Island, called for national unity, resilience, and a commitment to building a better future for all Vincentians, with a particular focus on the role of youth in carrying forward the legacy of national heroes.

“Our young people are the future. As we look to the future, we must recognise the importance of our youth carrying forward the legacy and spirit of our heroes. We will pass the torch to you, young people of our nation. That is in the nature of things. The sacrifice and the work of those who went before having provided the foundation upon which to build a brighter future. You are the architects of tomorrow. “You are the leaders, innovators, and visionaries who will propel our nation towards better days,” Friday stated.