Shallow’s claims left hanging by NDP leader

In a puzzling display of political ambiguity, Godwin Friday, leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP) in St. Vincent, has effectively sidestepped potentially explosive allegations of government corruption brought forward by his own party’s North Leeward candidate, Dr. Shallow.

During a Monday morning interview on Hot 97, Friday appeared reluctant to engage with Shallow’s claims, stating cryptically, “This is a matter that Doctor Shallow has introduced, and I will let him determine when is the right time.”

The vague response has raised eyebrows and questions about the NDP’s internal communication and strategic approach to the upcoming electoral contest.

Shallow last Saturday stated: “We are going to expose them one by one in this campaign,” suggesting the existence of undeclared properties and unreported business interests among government ministers.

However, Shallow’s potential bombshell appears to be temporarily defused by his own admission that he requires formal approval from Friday before releasing any evidence. “I have a case,” Shallow stated, “but I must get permission from Dr. Friday first.”

The hesitation and apparent lack of coordination between the party’s leadership and its candidate could potentially undermine the NDP’s credibility and electoral momentum.

The unfolding scenario resembles a political drama where critical allegations are left suspended, creating more questions than answers. Friday’s reluctance to either substantiate or dismiss Shallow’s claims leaves voters in a state of uncertainty.

For now, the alleged evidence remains locked in Shallow’s briefcase, with Friday seemingly content to let the matter simmer without direct engagement.