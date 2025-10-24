Friday’s address healthcare, crime, cost of living woes in independence message

Independence Address Dr. the Hon Godwin Friday October 2025

“Making Change and Shaping Our Future”

On this our 46th anniversary of Independence, we must first thank Almighty God for sustaining us through the years. We have relied on His mercy and grace and He has not failed us. He never will.

We have also benefited from the generosity and kindness of friends the world over. To them, we are grateful. We have built and sustained our nation through our own hard work, enduring courage and solidarity with one another through good times and in times of adversity.

In celebrating another anniversary of national independence, let us recognize the contributions of fellow citizens to the growth and development of our nation. Many have made great sacrifice for us and have given of their best to secure our sovereignty and maintain our way of life. Some have done so to cheers and acclaim, whilst others have toiled quietly away from the spotlight seeking neither accolades nor compensation but achieving great things for us all to enjoy. They have served this nation out of duty and love. Their example must inspire us to follow their lead and to always dream of a brighter future.

It is upon such foundation that each new generation will build our nation and realise the fundamental promise of national independence, that being, to make life in our country better for ourselves and for future generations.

Our country needs us now to stand up and do what we can to overcome our current challenges. We are keenly aware of the pressures of rising cost of living and of finding employment in our country. So, what do we do? We redouble our efforts to be as productive as possible and we set our priorities well so that our families are cared for while we still do our best to help others.

We also know that there are challenges of broken roads and rundown public buildings; of poor playing fields and undeveloped public spaces. We harbour grave concern about the poor state of our health care system and the unnecessary risks it poses to our health and well-being. Also, we gird ourselves against the rising tide of violent crime in our country that has made us unsafe in our own communities.

These challenges are serious and troubling. But we will overcome them. Working together, we can push the public agenda in ways that make government more attentive and responsive to the needs of our people. That the real purpose of our democracy and the most benefit comes when, instead of silence, we raise our voices and demand better. The best opportunity to do so is at general elections.

On the anniversary of national independence, we naturally pause to reflect on where we are as a nation and what we collectively and individually need to do to make things better. This year, with general elections imminent, it is an even more fitting time for such reflection. We should consider whether the promise of independence has been realized. Specifically, we should ask ourselves whether we are better off than we were five years ago and whether we should be much further ahead than where we are now.

Unemployment in our country is too high and our young people suffer from it the most. Sadly, many are leaving our shores to seek opportunity elsewhere in the region. The state of our healthcare system is unacceptable. Basic medical supplies are lacking and our hospitals and clinics are in poor condition. Crime and violence abound. Protection of women and girls from abuse is lacking. The police are ineffective because they have been neglected themselves, in the limited training provided and the poor living and working condition they have been made to endure. We all have an interest in making these things better.

Soon, we will have the chance to vote on whether we want the current situation to continue or we want change for the better. Let us do our duty to our nation and make that decision responsibly.

Happy Independence SVG!

May God continue to Bless us!