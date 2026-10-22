From farm to global markets: CannaBiz SVG 2026

CannaBiz SVG Festival 2026 is one week away! Scheduled for October 29 – 31, the festival will bring together local, regional and international stakeholders for three days of industry discussions, business networking, public education and cultural experiences under the theme “Cultivating Strategic Partnerships for Cooperation and Trade”.

The festival officially begins with an opening ceremony on Thursday, October 29, at 9:00 a.m. at Peace Memorial Hall, Kingstown, followed by the Medicinal Cannabis Conference from 9:45 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Conference will feature discussions on regional cooperation, international trade, regulatory developments and the integration of traditional cultivators into the regulated industry. Participants will gain insights into emerging opportunities, industry challenges and potential partnerships. Conference registration is priced at XCD $165 with a discounted price of XCD $100.00 for Vincentian nationals, and interested persons are encouraged to register.

Alongside the Conference, a two-day Exhibition, running from October 29 to 30, between 9:00 a.m. to 6:00

p.m. daily, at the Peace Memorial Hall, and will be open to the general public. The Exhibition will provide opportunities for businesses, cultivators and entrepreneurs to showcase their products, services and innovations, engage with potential partners and increase their visibility. Members of the public are encouraged to attend and learn more about the industry’s development and wider economic opportunities.

On Friday, October 30, the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA), in collaboration with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Pharmaceutical Association Inc., the Pharmacy Council, the Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy, and the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, will host a National Youth Symposium, themed “Healthy Minds, Healthy Futures”, at the University of the West Indies Global Campus, commencing at 9:00 a.m.

Targeting primarily students aged 13–15, the Symposium will focus on substance misuse prevention, resilience and healthy decision-making. Through interactive discussions, presentations and breakout sessions, students will explore peer pressure, mental health, misinformation and positive adjustment to secondary school. The initiative aims to equip young people with practical knowledge and skills while informing future prevention and education programmes.

The festival concludes on Saturday, October 31, with the Medicinal Cannabis Tour & Cruise, departing from the Kingstown Cruise Terminal at 10:00 a.m. Participants will journey along Saint Vincent’s scenic leeward coast, visit traditional cultivator farms and gain firsthand insight into the island’s cultivation heritage and the evolving role of traditional cultivators within the regulated industry. The tour concludes at 5:00 p.m., with tickets available for XCD $165.00 per person.

Registration is open at cannabizsvg.gov.vc, and tickets for the Tour & Cruise are available for purchase. Payments are accepted in cash only and may be made in advance. For registration assistance, ticket purchases and enquiries, contact the Medicinal Cannabis Authority at +1-784-456-8113 or +1-784-456-8202.

Whether seeking industry insights, new business connections or a firsthand experience of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ traditional cultivation heritage, CannaBiz SVG Festival 2026 offers opportunities for

meaningful engagement. The MCA encourages industry stakeholders, businesses and members of the general public to register and participate in this year’s Festival.