From hope to frustration: The state of SVG today

The air in Kingstown feels heavier these days, and it isn’t just the humidity. For many Vincentians, the optimism that once fueled the promise of national progress has been replaced by a lingering sense of stagnation and unease. We were promised a “change” that felt like a new dawn a commitment to transparency, fairness, and economic vitality. Instead, the current state of affairs suggests a drift toward a political culture where the rules are written in sand and the people are left to navigate the tides alone.

​A democracy is only as healthy as its institutions, and right now, those institutions feel increasingly fragile. It is a dangerous precedent when “sending people home” becomes a matter of political whim rather than procedural justice. When politicians feel empowered to fire or displace citizens at will, bypassing established labour standards and civil service protocols for the sake of expediency, the message is clear: loyalty outweighs legality. We cannot afford a system where your livelihood depends on your political alignment rather than your professional merit.

​Perhaps the most frustrating manifestation of this dysfunction is the inexplicable stonewalling of citizens trying to do the right thing. There are Vincentians currently holding valid land offers, ready to invest their hard-earned money into the soil of their birth, only to be turned away at the desk at Land and Surveys Department. Being told “we are not taking your money” without a firm explanation or a path forward is more than just bad administration; it is an insult to the people. Dealing with citizens in this manner, leaving them in a state of perpetual limbo undermines the very trust required for a nation to grow.

​If you want to know the true state of the nation, don’t look at the press releases; look at the streets of Kingstown. The reality is visible in the less crowded sidewalks and middle street and the vans pulling off the road long before the sun sets. When sales drop and the bustle of commerce fades, it is a direct reflection of a population that is either too squeezed or too fearful to spend. This isn’t a “joke” or a political talking point; it is a sad reality for the vendors, the drivers, and the families who feel the tightening of the belt every single day.

​The time has come for a collective realization: political overreach affects us all. Abuse of power does not discriminate based on which colour you wear or which party you vote for. When the standard for governance drops, every Vincentian pays the price. We must be bold enough to stand against the tide of political arrogance as displayed by Deputy Prime Minister and his other colleagues. We were promised a change that respected the people and the law; it is time we demand that the promise be kept.

True national progress is built on the foundation of accountability. Without it, “change” is just a word used to win an election, not a tool to build a country.