From pitch to playlist: DJ Bravo unveils thought-provoking single

DJ Bravo Serves Up Bold New Single“Table”on the Santa Jamaica Riddim

International cricket icon and entertainer Dwayne Bravo is setting the tone for a new kind of conversation with his latest release, Table, a standout track on the vibrant Santa Jamaica Riddim from Digital1 Muzic.

Known for his larger-than-life personality both on and off the field, DJ Bravo leans into a more reflective space with Table, blending his signature Caribbean flair with a message that’s as thought-provoking as it is catchy. The track playfully challenges modern relationship dynamics, asking one simple but powerful question: what are you really bringing to the table?

With witty lyrics and an infectious rhythm, Table sees Bravo stepping beyond the“player” persona and embracing a more grounded outlook on love, loyalty, and partnership. It’s a relatable theme wrapped in an undeniable groove – equally at home on the dancefloor as it is sparking real conversation.

While playful in tone, the song taps into a deeper reality. In a culture where appearances

often take centre stage, Table serves as a reminder that women bring far more to relationships than just physical appeal. It highlights the importance of substance, support, mindset, and energy – the qualities that don’t always make the highlight reel but ultimately define real connection and lasting partnership.

Written by Dwayne Bravo alongside Tommy Sanchez and produced by Richard“DIGITAL1” Roache and 47 Productions, the single delivers a polished, high-energy sound that reflects the evolving Caribbean music landscape. Mixed and mastered by Clendon Auguste, the track carries a crisp, radio-ready finish.

Recorded at 47 Studios in Trinidad by 47 Ronzy, Table captures an authentic island sound while maintaining global appeal. The release is further elevated by a visually striking music video directed by Christian Burkett and Ian Davis of Audio Rose Productions, bringing the song’s message to life on screen.

Released under the 47 Productions label, Table is more than just a song – it’s a conversation starter, a vibe, and a reflection of modern relationships. With its relatable message and undeniable rhythm, Table is already sparking conversation across audiences, positioning itself as both a feel-good anthem and a cultural talking point.

Tableis now available on Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL, Amazon Music, Deezer and all major streaming platforms.